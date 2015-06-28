Disney gets sick of selfie sticks, bans them from its parks

The next time you pack up the car and head to Disneyland, you'll want to leave the selfie stick behind. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Disney will ban selfie sticks from its theme parks over the coming days.

The ban goes into effect at Walt Disney World and Disneyland on June 30th. Visitors to Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland will be subject to the ban starting the following day—July 1st.

For Disney, the ban is all about visitor safety. Disney World's Kim Prunty tells the Sentinel that "selfie-sticks have become a growing safety concern for both our guests and cast." According to the paper, Disney employees will check bags for selfie sticks at park entrances: If they find one in your bag, they'll hold onto it for safe keeping until you leave the park. Alternately, you can leave it in your car or hotel room.

To read this article in full or to leave a comment, please click here